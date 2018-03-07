SSRH donates $2,500 to Senior Center

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary donated $2,500 to the Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center's meals on wheels program on Feb. 26.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary members presented Kathy Patterson, director of the Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center, a $2,500 check on Feb. 26 to be used for the Meals on Wheels program.