State senators pick Jim Hendren for Pro Tempore
Russell Elrod, 1953-54, only other Benton County state senator to lead the Legislature’s Upper Chamber
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
It was a muted, low-key political announcement, but a hearty "Congratulations" goes out today for state Senator James Paul "Jim" Hendren, R-Sulphur Springs, on his election as the new President Pro Tempore of the Arkansas State Senate.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.