JBU construction management students take second in regional competition

Photo submitted John Brown University construction management students recently competed in the Associated Schools of Construction Region 5 annual competition in Dallas. Pictured (from left) are JBU freshman Kyle Beardsley, who received a scholarship from TEXO foundation; and construction management students Bryan Harmon, Peter Choi, Emiley Hegel, Ethan Bolthouse, Brendan Culp and Phillip Braun, who received second place in the commercial building category.

John Brown University construction management students received second place in the commercial building category at the Associated Schools of Construction (ASC) Region 5 annual competition in Dallas, sponsored by TEXO. University teams in this category were asked to develop a construction project proposal primarily for a public or private building and make a formal team presentation to a panel of construction professionals.