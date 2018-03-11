JBU construction management students take second in regional competition
Sunday, March 11, 2018
John Brown University construction management students received second place in the commercial building category at the Associated Schools of Construction (ASC) Region 5 annual competition in Dallas, sponsored by TEXO. University teams in this category were asked to develop a construction project proposal primarily for a public or private building and make a formal team presentation to a panel of construction professionals.
