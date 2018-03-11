JBU students introduce girls to engineering

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Girls talked over the best way to design a rocket, fueled by air pressure, during the Society for Women Engineers' "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day" at John Brown University on March 3.

More than 120 third- through fifth-grade girls from around the region got a chance to explore STEM (Science, technology, engineering and math) fields at John Brown University's "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day" on March 3.