Track teams place ninth at Har-Ber meet
Sunday, March 11, 2018
The Siloam Springs boys track team finished in ninth place Thursday at their first outdoor meet of the season in the Springdale Schools' High School Relays held at Springdale Har-Ber High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.