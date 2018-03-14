Girls soccer loses tourney via coin flip
n The Lady Panthers were not beaten on the field.
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
HARRISON -- A tournament championship was decided with a simple coin flip Saturday evening at the Harrison ReMax Cup.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.