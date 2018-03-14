JBU men's tennis picks up home win

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown's Cade Cox improved to 4-1 in singles with a victory on Monday, helping JBU to a 5-4 team win against William Jewell at the JBU Tennis Courts.

Freshman Cade Cox improved his singles record to 4-1 with a dramatic tiebreak win which handed the John Brown University men's tennis team a 5-4 win over NCAA II William Jewell (Mo.) on Monday afternoon at the JBU Tennis Courts.