JBU men's tennis picks up home win
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Freshman Cade Cox improved his singles record to 4-1 with a dramatic tiebreak win which handed the John Brown University men's tennis team a 5-4 win over NCAA II William Jewell (Mo.) on Monday afternoon at the JBU Tennis Courts.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.