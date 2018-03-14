Kansas girls defeated in state quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
EDMOND, Okla. -- The Kansas girls basketball team was defeated last Thursday 59-48 by Tahlequah Sequoyah in the Class 3A State Quarterfinals at Edmond Sante Fe.
