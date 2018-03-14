School Board approves purchase of three buses

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader High school seniors Seth Hufford and Karla Pena were recognized at the March 8 school board meeting for receiving the Northwest Arkansas Regional Student Career & Technical Leadership Award. Both recipients received the award at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Career Day in February and are eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship from the Northwest Arkansas Community College or a one semester tuition waiver from Northwest Technical Institute upon high school graduation. Pena is a completer in business and family consumer sciences and is involved in FCCLA and FBLA. She will be attending FCCLA nationals in June to compete in the early childhood division. She attended FCCLA nationals as a junior and competed in entrepreneurship. She is a member of the Arvest Junor Bank Board and plans to attend NWACC in the fall to major in business administration. Hufford is a completer in plant and animal science. He is involved in FFA and shows hogs at the county fair through FFA. He will attend NWACC this fall with intentions of transferring to the University of Arkansas after two years to major in poultry science with a minor in agribusiness.