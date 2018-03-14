SSHS students awarded at 2018 Arkansas State Thespian Festival

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Print item

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs High School theater students brought a number of awards home from the Arkansas Educational Theatre Association annual State Thespian Festival on Feb. 8 through 10.
Zoom

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs High School theater students brought a number of awards home from the Arkansas Educational Theatre Association annual State Thespian Festival on Feb. 8 through 10.

Siloam Springs High School students brought home seven awards and more than $15,000 in scholarship offers from the Arkansas Educational Theatre Association's annual State Thespian Festival on Feb 8-10.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.