SSHS students awarded at 2018 Arkansas State Thespian Festival
Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Siloam Springs High School students brought home seven awards and more than $15,000 in scholarship offers from the Arkansas Educational Theatre Association's annual State Thespian Festival on Feb 8-10.
