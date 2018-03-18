Baseball rallies for conference victory

n Siloam Springs defeated Clarksville 11-7 on Tuesday.

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, March 18, 2018

Print item

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior right-hander Jacob Rowe picked up the win in relief Tuesday in the Panthers' 11-7 win against Clarksville at James Butts Baseball Complex.
Zoom

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior right-hander Jacob Rowe picked up the win in relief Tuesday in the Panthers' 11-7 win against Clarksville at James Butts Baseball Complex.

Siloam Springs' baseball team recovered from a slow start to earn its first 5A/6A District 1 victory on Tuesday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.