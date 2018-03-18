JBU's Cameron named WBCA All-American
Sunday, March 18, 2018
For just the second time in program history, John Brown junior Baily Cameron has been selected to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-America first team, the organization announced Tuesday morning.
