Lady Panthers settle for draw

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior goalkeeper Sydney Bomstad corrals an Owasso, Okla., shot on goal late in the second half Tuesday at Panther Stadium. The Lady Panthers and Lady Rams played to a 1-1 draw.

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team has had plenty of success the last four seasons in winning four straight state championships, but none of it has come at the expense of the Owasso Lady Rams.