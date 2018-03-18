Rams gets best of former coach, boys

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Jose Serrano dribbles in the midfield as teammate Brian Andrade, No. 10, and Owasso's Kyle Young run alongside Tuesday at Panther Stadium. The Rams defeated the Panthers 3-0.

Since becoming head boys soccer coach at Siloam Springs, Brent Crenshaw has faired well against his previous school, Owasso, Okla.