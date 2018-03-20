The Madness of March

This was the year it was going to happen. I studied. I watched. Knew all the statistics. All the other times in years past the heartbreak came early and decisively. But this year was different. This was the year I would pick the perfect NCAA men's basketball bracket!

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.