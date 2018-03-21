A pitch for economic development
Two contestants grab $1,000 each to grow their businesses by winning awards at IdeaFame Live pitch contest.
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
About 80 people packed the banquet room at 28 Springs Restaurant in downtown Siloam Springs for the IdeaFame Live pitch contest on Tuesday, March 13. Twenty-two contestants signed up in advance to pitch their ideas in front of the crowd and a panel of three judges with the hopes of winning two $1,000 prizes that were contributed by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.
