A pitch for economic development

Mike Capshaw/Herald-Leader Jonathan Belew was the People's Choice winner and brought home $1,000 for his depression anxiety recovery program during the IdeaFame Live pitch contest at 28 Springs Restaurant in Siloam Springs on Tuesday, March 13.

About 80 people packed the banquet room at 28 Springs Restaurant in downtown Siloam Springs for the IdeaFame Live pitch contest on Tuesday, March 13. Twenty-two contestants signed up in advance to pitch their ideas in front of the crowd and a panel of three judges with the hopes of winning two $1,000 prizes that were contributed by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.