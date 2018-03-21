Faith Berry, MS, LPC, joins staff at Healthy Horizons
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Licensed Professional Counselor Faith Berry, MS, has joined the allied health professionals staff of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and will be seeing patients at Healthy Horizons, a clinic offering behavioral health services.
