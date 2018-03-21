Flu season winds down in community
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this year's flu season has hit its peak, and is in a steady decline -- finally. Patients who may have put off care because of widespread influenza are encouraged to make sure they get back on track.
