JBU teams go pink for cause

Photo submitted A combined effort between the John Brown University women's basketball, volleyball and cheer teams helped raise nearly $3,000 toward a variety of efforts. Pictured, from left, are JBU cheerleaders Conner Bedor, Madison Spence, Ceclia and Charles Peer with daughter Jordan and grandkids Londan and Collier, Kelsey King, Natalie Lowry and Lizzie Graham.

In a combined effort between the John Brown University women's basketball, volleyball and cheer programs, JBU was able to raise nearly $3,000 between the Dig Pink and Sink Pink efforts in 2017-18, Director of Athletics Robyn Daugherty announced March 16.