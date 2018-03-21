JBU teams go pink for cause
n The volleyball, women’s basketball and cheer squads raised nearly $3,000 for cancer research.
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
In a combined effort between the John Brown University women's basketball, volleyball and cheer programs, JBU was able to raise nearly $3,000 between the Dig Pink and Sink Pink efforts in 2017-18, Director of Athletics Robyn Daugherty announced March 16.
