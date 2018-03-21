Learning from tragedy

Twenty years ago, on March 24, 1998, the fire alarm sounded at Westside Middle School, near Jonesboro. The students and staff exited the building, assuming it was a routine drill, but it wasn't. They were walking into a fatal trap. According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas History and Culture, the alarm was set off by 11-year-old Andrew Golden, who then ran to meet 13-year-old Mitchell Johnson outside.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.