Obituaries
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Nina J. Blaine, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 19, 2018, at The Maples in Springdale, Ark. She was born Feb. 26, 1932, in El Dorado, Ark., to Charles Alva Harrington and Lillie Edith Wilmoth Harrington. She worked for Dayspring and was a member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.