Obituaries

Ilda McCollough

Nina J. Blaine, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 19, 2018, at The Maples in Springdale, Ark. She was born Feb. 26, 1932, in El Dorado, Ark., to Charles Alva Harrington and Lillie Edith Wilmoth Harrington. She worked for Dayspring and was a member of First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs.