Overpass open to traffic
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader The overpass over the Kansas City Railroad tracks on Cheri Whitlock Drive opened to traffic last week. The Arkansas Department of Transportation began work on the project in early 2017.
