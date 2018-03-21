Panthers unravel late in Best of West opener
n Siloam Springs closed within a run before falling 13-4 to Houston (Tenn.).
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. -- The Siloam Springs baseball team pulled within one run of Houston (Tenn.) in the top of the fifth inning, but the Mustangs answered with eight runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined to take a 13-4 victory in a rain-soaked opening day of the 2018 Best of the West Tournament.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.