Phat Tire opens in old post office
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The old post office building on Broadway Street has a brand new occupant. Phat Tire opened its ninth bicycle shop in the city-owned building on March 11. Phat Tire sells a wide range of bicycles and offers full repair services, according to store manager Ryan McCarver.
