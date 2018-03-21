Phat Tire opens in old post office

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Sales associate Corey Smith, store manager Ryan McCarver and mechanic Glendon VanSandt posed in front of a bicycle display in the recently opened Phat Tire shop. The new business is located inside the Old Post Office building.

The old post office building on Broadway Street has a brand new occupant. Phat Tire opened its ninth bicycle shop in the city-owned building on March 11. Phat Tire sells a wide range of bicycles and offers full repair services, according to store manager Ryan McCarver.