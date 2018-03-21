Retiring JBU professor presents art exhibit
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
The artwork of retiring John Brown University visual arts professor Charles Peer will be on display in an exhibit titled "And then I saw..." at the Windgate Visual Arts West Gallery starting on March 27.
