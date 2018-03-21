Siloam Springs man charged with rape
Wednesday, March 21, 2018
A 27-year-old Siloam Springs man has been charged with rape in connection with an incident allegedly involving a 13-year old girl on March 14, according to a probable cause affidavit.
