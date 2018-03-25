Caudle earns honorable mention recognition
Sunday, March 25, 2018
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) released its 2017-18 Division I Men's Basketball All-America teams Thursday, and junior Jake Caudle was an honorable mention selection.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.