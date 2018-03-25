City, church agree to share parking lot
Sunday, March 25, 2018
The city's board of directors approved a parking lot lease agreement with First United Methodist Church during a 53-minute meeting on March 20.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.