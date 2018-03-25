Main Event affair planned for April 6
n The fundraiser will be held in the recently renovated brick ballroom.
Sunday, March 25, 2018
Main Street Siloam Springs annual fundraiser, the Main Event, will feature a new larger venue and a theme of "Starry Night."
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.