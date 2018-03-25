Softball set to play first home game

Brian Noel/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs softball player Aislyn Burchette takes a cut against Gentry in a game earlier this season. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host Russellville at 5 p.m. Tuesday at La-Z-Boy Park.

After playing its first games on the road, the Siloam Springs softball team is scheduled to host its first home game of the season Tuesday when the Lady Panthers play Russellville.