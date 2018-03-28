Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Winners of the Herald-Leader's Best of Siloam Springs contest browsed awards at a reception held Tuesday morning at 28 Springs. See the Best of Siloam Springs insert in today's Herald-Leader.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Winners of the Herald-Leader's Best of Siloam Springs contest browsed awards at a reception held Tuesday morning at 28 Springs. See the Best of Siloam Springs insert in today's Herald-Leader.