Grave concern: Historians upset over trail's location
City leaders said they had no choice when building sidewalk through historic cemetery grounds.
Wednesday, March 28, 2018
A concrete sidewalk slices through the heart of a cemetery that is the final resting place for the founders of Siloam Springs. Is it progress, or a sign of declining moral values? Depends on who's asked.
How did the Benton County Cemetery Preservation Group not get notified of this when in the planning stages? Did the city look at the Arkansas Cemetery Laws before doing this disgraceful, probably illegal, and certainly dishonoring of those buried, and the dishonoring of descendents of those buried in Hico Cemetery? I, too am appalled that a city would even consider this, let alone do it! Siloam Springs City Government, Planning Commission, Parks & Recreation, and any other city department should be more than just ashamed of this, but should be held accountable by whatever legal means necessary. Shame on you!!!
Posted by: Catarkie
March 29, 2018 at 1:46 p.m. ( permalink | suggest removal )
