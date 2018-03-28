GROVE, Okla. -- The Siloam Springs boys soccer team picked up a 3-2 nonconference victory at Grove, Okla., on Monday. Franklin Cortez scored a pair of goals for the Panthers (5-4-3), while Brian Andrade also scored a goal. The victory for the Panthers was only their second in their last eight games, and the match was the first time Siloam Springs has played in nearly two weeks.

