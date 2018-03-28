Track teams looking forward to Panther Relays

Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer Siloam Springs junior Chloe Price goes over the bar in the high jump at the Gravette Relays on March 15. Price and the Siloam Springs track teams are scheduled to host the Panther Relays on Thursday at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

After competing on the road for their first two meets, the Siloam Springs varsity track teams are looking forward to performing in front of their home fans this week.