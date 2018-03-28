Turn around

In most countries, advertising prescription drugs is illegal. I wish it were so here. I'm tired of drug companies pushing their high-powered products. Are we that gullible? The pill-pushers' purpose is to get us to beg our doctor for the newest prescription. Is it safe? How much does it cost? When a drug's benefits take 10 seconds to describe, and harmful side effects take 30 seconds to list, be wary. They certainly have me taking direct action. Now, I instantly mute the TV volume anytime a drug commercial appears.

