Benefits of an annual preventative visit
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Physicians recommend yearly wellness exams to keep you in the best health possible. Most health plans will pay for one wellness or preventative exam per year. These visits establish a baseline and with yearly follow up develop a trend in your health over the years. They allow your doctor to detect any concerning findings before they become medical conditions.
