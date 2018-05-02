Birthday bash raises money for Evan Thomas Foundation

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Mattie East looked for underwater treasure during the Evan Thomas Foundation fundraiser on Saturday. The event included a swim-a-thon, dessert auction and underwater treasure hunt.
Swimmers searched for treasure under the waters of the Walton Lifetime Health Complex pool on Saturday, as part of the Evan's Birthday Splash Bash and Pies and Plunge fundraiser.

