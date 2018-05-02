Boys finish off Razorbacks early

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior forward Brian Andrade had three goals and one assist in the Panthers' 13-0 victory over Texarkana on Saturday in the opening round of the 6A-West Conference Tournament at Panther Stadium.

Finishing shots on goal has been an issue this season for the Siloam Springs boys soccer team, so much so that the Panthers spent an entire session during practice Friday devoted to that very thing.