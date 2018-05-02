Boys finish off Razorbacks early
n Siloam Springs boys defeated Texarkana 13-0 in the opening round of the 6A-West Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Finishing shots on goal has been an issue this season for the Siloam Springs boys soccer team, so much so that the Panthers spent an entire session during practice Friday devoted to that very thing.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.