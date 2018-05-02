Museum closed for renovations
The Siloam Springs Museum is set to reopen for its 50th anniversary in January 2019.
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
The Siloam Springs Museum building may have closed for renovations last week, but the museum plans to continue bringing history to the community even while its doors are shut.
