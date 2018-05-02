Sheridan tops SSHS in opening round
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
SHERIDAN -- The Siloam Springs softball team fell behind early Saturday in the opening round of the 6A-West Conference Tournament and fell 16-0 to defending 6A state champion Sheridan 16-0 in three innings.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.