Telling it like it is
Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Sometimes the truth hurts, but the Siloam Springs boys' soccer team needs to hear it. If the Panthers are going to have a chance at winning their third straight Class 6A state title, they're going to have to play a lot better than they showed in the recent days leading up to the postseason.
