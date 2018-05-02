Why does my stomach hurt?

From time to time, almost everyone will experience a stomachache. Most causes of abdominal pain are nothing to worry about, and will either pass on their own or be easily diagnosed and treated. But sometimes, stomach pain is a sign of a more serious illness. Learn which symptoms to watch out for, and use these tips to prepare for a successful visit with your doctor.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.