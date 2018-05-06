Chamber Board endorses 5/8th-cent sales tax renewal
n The tax measure will be on the May 22 ballot.
Sunday, May 6, 2018
The Board of Directors of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the extension of the current 5/8th-cent sales and use tax in the May 22, 2018 election. The tax was originally approved by voters in 2006.
