Chamber Board endorses 5/8th-cent sales tax renewal

The Board of Directors of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the extension of the current 5/8th-cent sales and use tax in the May 22, 2018 election. The tax was originally approved by voters in 2006.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.