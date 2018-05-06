Girls set school records at 6A meet

Photo submitted The Lady Panthers' 4x400-meter relay team finished third overall with a time of 4 minutes, 13.87 seconds. Pictured are, from left, Hadlee Hollenback, Chloe Price, Chloe McGooden and Elyse Perdue.

RUSSELLVILLE -- A pair of school records fell Thursday for the Siloam Springs girls track team at the Class 6A State Meet.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.