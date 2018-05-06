Kids day at Farmers Market planned for Saturday
Sunday, May 6, 2018
The first Kids Day of the season at the Siloam Springs Farmers Market is scheduled for Saturday, May 12.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.