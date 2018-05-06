Panthers cash in on Greenwood's mistakes

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Luke Gumm, right, chips the ball past Greenwood's defense for the Panthers' second goal in their 3-0 win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday in the 6A-West Conference Tournament semifinals at Panther Stadium. Siloam Springs was scheduled to play in the championship on Saturday against Russellville. Results were not available at presstime.