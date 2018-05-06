Second Saturday Music begins May 12
Sunday, May 6, 2018
"Fiddles in the Middle," will be the featured performers for the inaugural Second Saturday Music Concert of the 2018 season on May 12.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.