Softball season ends in loss at El Dorado

EL DORADO -- Some younger adults might describe El Dorado's 18-1 softball win over Siloam Springs Tuesday as a Monet. The score is pretty from afar but the closer one looks at the details, the uglier it gets. Coach Chris Ezell didn't care how it looked as his team advanced in the 6A West Tournament and qualified for next week's 6A State Tournament.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.