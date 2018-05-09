Busy summer planned at Siloam Springs Public Library
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
"Libraries Rock" is the theme for the 2018 Summer Reading Program. It will be a discovery of music and rocks. Opening festivities will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 2, with a fun musical program by the Clean Water Raingers. This will be followed by snow cones, bounce houses, crafts and more!
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.