Busy summer planned at Siloam Springs Public Library

"Libraries Rock" is the theme for the 2018 Summer Reading Program. It will be a discovery of music and rocks. Opening festivities will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 2, with a fun musical program by the Clean Water Raingers. This will be followed by snow cones, bounce houses, crafts and more!

