Controversial goal goes Panthers' way
n Siloam Springs defeated Russellville 1-0 Saturday to win the 6A-West Conference championship.
Wednesday, May 9, 2018
The third showdown this season between 6A boys soccer rivals Russellville and Siloam Springs was a classic and not without controversy.
